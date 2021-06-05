By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — When the Pittsburgh Pride Revolution March kicked off in downtown Pittsburgh on Saturday afternoon, Penguins President of Hockey Operations Brian Burke was among those participating with the team.

In a social media post, the Penguins shared photos of those who participated, including Burke.

Burke himself shared a post on social media as well, saying that he was ‘proud to march this weekend in Pittsburgh’ in memory of his son Brendan and in support of his LGBTQIA friends.

Proud to march this weekend in Pittsburgh in my son Brendan’s memory and in support of my LGBTQIA friends. Hope to see you there! 🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/deRWzgXPwe — Brian Burke (@Burkie2020) June 5, 2021

Burke has been a longtime supporter of LGBTQ+ initiatives, having marched in Pride parades in both Toronto and Calgary, when serving as an executive with those teams prior to coming to work in Pittsburgh.

Burke’s son, Brendan, publicly came out in 2009, while also speaking out against homophobia in sports and fighting for inclusion.

Brendan was killed in a car accident in 2010.

Following his death, Brendan’s brother Patrick, now an NHL executive, was among those involved with launching the You Can Play Project, aimed at ensuring safety and inclusion for all those who participate in sports and launched in honor of Brendan’s life.

Patrick and Brian have been vocal supporters of this and other LGBTQ+ initiatives in honor and memory of Brendan.