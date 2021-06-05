By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — He’s a four-time Super Bowl champion with the Steelers, named the MVP of two of those games, but now Terry Bradshaw has another honor to add to his impressive collection.

This week, Bradshaw received the keys to his hometown of Shreveport, LA.

In a ceremony, Bradshaw was honored by friends, family, former teammates, and coaches who recalled a fateful fishing trip with the young quarterback.

“We were coming back and he said, ‘Coach, will you be honest with me? Do you think I could play pro ball?’ and I said ‘I know you’ve got as good of an arm as anybody up there. I couldn’t be more proud of him,” said A.L. Williams, Bradshaw’s high school football coach.

“This key means something to me. It’s my city, my teammates are here, which is cool. I mean, not all of us, but most of us. My favorite coaches are here, too,” Bradshaw said.

Coaches say Bradshaw didn’t start at quarterback until his senior year of high school — but when he did, he impressed everyone.