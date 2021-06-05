By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — He’s a four-time Super Bowl champion with the Steelers, named the MVP of two of those games, but now Terry Bradshaw has another honor to add to his impressive collection.READ MORE: PFAS, Known As 'Forever Chemicals' Detected In 1/3 Of Pa. Water Tests
This week, Bradshaw received the keys to his hometown of Shreveport, LA.
In a ceremony, Bradshaw was honored by friends, family, former teammates, and coaches who recalled a fateful fishing trip with the young quarterback.READ MORE: New Online Tracker For Pa. Unemployment Compensation Now Available To Bookmark
“We were coming back and he said, ‘Coach, will you be honest with me? Do you think I could play pro ball?’ and I said ‘I know you’ve got as good of an arm as anybody up there. I couldn’t be more proud of him,” said A.L. Williams, Bradshaw’s high school football coach.
“This key means something to me. It’s my city, my teammates are here, which is cool. I mean, not all of us, but most of us. My favorite coaches are here, too,” Bradshaw said.MORE NEWS: Butler Twp. Movie Theater To Reopen Under New Ownership
Coaches say Bradshaw didn’t start at quarterback until his senior year of high school — but when he did, he impressed everyone.