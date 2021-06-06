By: KDKA-TV News Staff

NORTH BEAVER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Five people are recovering after a crash that took place in Lawrence County on Saturday evening.

A van slammed into another car that pulled onto its path along Route 18 near Vance Road in North Beaver Township.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

All five people were taken to the hospital.

There is no word on their conditions at this time.

State Police in New Castle are investigating.

