By: KDKA-TV News Staff
LATROBE (KDKA) — Latrobe's Arnold Palmer Regional Airport saw record numbers of travelers last month.
In May, more than 31,000 travelers passed through the terminal.
The last time numbers topped 30,000 there was in 2015.
Airport officials say the end of pandemic restrictions and improvements to the airport are the biggest reasons for the increased traffic.