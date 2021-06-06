By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Black Restaurant Week started in Northeastern states last week on June 4.READ MORE: Washington And Jefferson College Adopts COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement For Students
Pittsburgh is joining the “No Crumb Left Behind” campaign.READ MORE: Leslie Rossi, Creator Of Westmoreland Co. 'Trump House' To Be Sworn Into Pa. House Of Representatives
The nationwide tour is hoping to drive attention to those Black-owned businesses impacted by the pandemic.
It runs through next Sunday, June 13.MORE NEWS: W. Va. Senator Joe Manchin Won't Support President Biden's Election Reform Bill
More information about participating restaurants can be found here.