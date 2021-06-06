CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The "No Crumb Left Behind Campaign" is part of the initiative to help local businesses.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Black Restaurant Week started in Northeastern states last week on June 4.

Pittsburgh is joining the “No Crumb Left Behind” campaign.

The nationwide tour is hoping to drive attention to those Black-owned businesses impacted by the pandemic.

It runs through next Sunday, June 13.

More information about participating restaurants can be found here.