By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pirates announced they’ve made a handful of roster moves ahead of Sunday’s scheduled game against the Miami Marlins.READ MORE: Washington And Jefferson College Adopts COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement For Students
Colin Moran has completed his rehab in Indianapolis and has been reinstated from the 10-day injured list. Moran had been on that list since May 9.
The team also announced that Austin Davis has been reinstated from the 60-day injured list.READ MORE: Leslie Rossi, Creator Of Westmoreland Co. 'Trump House' To Be Sworn Into Pa. House Of Representatives
Cole Tucker has been optioned to Indianapolis and Mitch Keller has been placed on the injured list.
The Pirates and Marlins are set to face off at PNC Park on Sunday at 1:05 p.m.MORE NEWS: W. Va. Senator Joe Manchin Won't Support President Biden's Election Reform Bill
The team is looking to sweep the weekend series with the Marlins, having defeated Miami on Friday night by a score of 9-2 before winning 8-7 in extra innings in comeback fashion on Saturday.