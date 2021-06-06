By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating after a 7-year-old boy was the victim of a hit and run Sunday night.READ MORE: Washington And Jefferson College Adopts COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement For Students
Police say they were called to the 7000 block of Churchland Street around 7:30 p.m. tonight for reports of a hit and run.READ MORE: Leslie Rossi, Creator Of Westmoreland Co. 'Trump House' To Be Sworn Into Pa. House Of Representatives
The boy was found and was in stable condition when he was transported to Children’s Hospital.
Police are searching for a “black, two-door, older model BMW.”MORE NEWS: W. Va. Senator Joe Manchin Won't Support President Biden's Election Reform Bill
If you have any information about the incident, you are asked to call the Zone 5 station (412) 665-3605 or police headquarters (412) 323-7800.