By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — Kennywood announced that it will be returning to daily operations starting on Wednesday, June 9.

The amusement park has been closed on certain weekdays, but this change will mean Kennywood is open every day of the week until August 23.

Hours are being expanded upon too. The park will stay open until 9 p.m. on Fridays, and when July 4 rolls around, Kennywood will be open until 8 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays.

And Fright Nights are likely to return as well since Kennywood will be open on weekends through the end of October and plan to “host Halloween events.”

Kennywood says that Sandcastle Waterpark and Idlewild & SoakZone will also be moving to daily operations as well, starting on June 12 for Sandcastle and June 17 for Idlewild.

Kennywood says an initial boost in applicants allowed for this change to happen, but they are looking for more summer employees.

A job fair will be hosted at the Parkside Café from 3:30 – 6:30 p.m. on Monday, June 7.

Kennywood, which increased pay for high school graduate workers to $13 earlier this year, is now raising those starting rates to $14 and $15 an hour for food and beverage workers and lifeguards.

More details on Kennywood’s schedule can be found here.