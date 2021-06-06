CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A multi-vehicle crash on Route 28 Sunday night has sent at least two people to the hospital.

As of 11 p.m., all southbound lanes are closed.

Drivers in the northbound lanes are getting by in a single lane.

KDKA is told that someone was going the wrong way in the southbound lanes and hit another car head-on.

Stay with KDKA as we follow this developing story.