By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman is behind bars after allegedly stabbing a man multiple times in Pittsburgh’s Hazelwood neighborhood.
According to police, officers responded to call for someone who had been stabbed along Hazelwood Avenue just after midnight on Sunday.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been stabbed multiple times.
He was taken to an area hospital and was last listed in stable condition.
Police say a woman was arrested in connection with the stabbing and is facing aggravated assault charges.
She is being held in the Allegheny County Jail.
