By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police are still considering filing charges against a man accused of kicking and abusing a dog at a motel in Ross Township.
The Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh has the dog and is caring for it.
It’s in stable condition.
But police are waiting on the full medical report before they decide if they will file charges.
Animal welfare agents say a lot of people have reached out about adopting the dog, but because of the pending charges and its continuing recovery, it’s not available for adoption at this time.