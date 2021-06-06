STOWE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police say a 17-year-old boy was shot near the Sto-Rox High School stadium tonight. There was an all-star football game going on, but it was cut short.

Stowe Township Police, Pittsburgh Police and Allegheny County Police have been here investigating.

The shooting happened at the intersection of Russellwood Avenue near Dale Street in Stowe Township around 8:30.

Police found the teen with a gunshot wound to his leg. They say he was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive.

There was an NFBD all-star football game going on – in the second quarter – and the stadium was evacuated.

KDKA spoke with the CEO of NFBD Jordan Rooney, and it was a community-driven game for the youth with top high school senior players from the area.

He said he heard around eight shots fired, and that it’s unfortunate this happened in the nearby neighborhood but everyone was evacuated safely.

“We overstaffed security..it’s unfortunate a shooting happened outside of the game, shots into a car, everyone ran and police showed up immediately,” Rooney said.

Rooney said NFBD also provides mentoring for the youth as well. And he hopes after this – they can all look for ways to prevent violence.

Police on scene have not been able to speak with KDKA crews in person yet.

Stay with KDKA as we follow this developing story.