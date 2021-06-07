CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Law enforcement agencies, including some of our area, are taking part in carrying the torch to State College.
Special Olympics Pennsylvania, Torch Run

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The eleventh Annual Special Olympics PA Torch Run got underway this morning inside PNC Park!

Over the next few days, more than 500 runners will help carry the torch to State College.

Those runners will represent more than 50 law enforcement agencies in Western Pennsylvania, including several from our area.

“We still wanted to be very symbolic to our commitment to the athletes and show we are here for them, love them, we support them,” Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert said. “And things are moving forward and we’ll all be back together in person soon.”

The torch run ends with the “flame of hope” lighting at the opening ceremonies of this year’s virtual summer games.

To date, nearly $2.5 million has been raised from law enforcement events in support of 16,000 Pennsylvania athletes.