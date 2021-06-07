By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MADISON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Pennsylvania State Police and the Armstrong Co. Coroner’s Office are investigating a fatal crash that took place on Sunday evening.

According to the Coroner’s Office, 25-year-old Mason Wood, of Ford City, was killed in an accident along State Route 1003 around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Officials say Wood’s vehicle was traveling south on the roadway when it went over an embankment.

He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The Coroner’s Office has deemed his death to be accidental.

State Police and the Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.

