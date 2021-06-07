By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 76 new Coronavirus cases and no additional deaths over the past 72 hours.READ MORE: 11th Annual Special Olympics Torch Run Officially Underway
Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 60 are confirmed and 16 are probable cases.READ MORE: 2 Adults, 2 Children Trapped After Car Goes Over Hillside In Duquesne
There have been 7,180 total hospitalizations and 101,522 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 1,955.MORE NEWS: Tech Expert Weighs In On Pros, Cons Of Amazon Sidewalk As Deadline To Opt Out Approaches
More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: