CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The Allegheny County Health Department provides a COVID-19 update at 12:00 p.m.
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Allegheny County Health Department, Coronavirus, Coronavirus In Pittsburgh, Coronavirus Outbreak In Pennsylvania: KDKA Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health News, Local News, Local TV, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 76 new Coronavirus cases and no additional deaths over the past 72 hours.

READ MORE: 11th Annual Special Olympics Torch Run Officially Underway

Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 60 are confirmed and 16 are probable cases.

READ MORE: 2 Adults, 2 Children Trapped After Car Goes Over Hillside In Duquesne

There have been 7,180 total hospitalizations and 101,522 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.

The county-wide death toll stands at 1,955.

MORE NEWS: Tech Expert Weighs In On Pros, Cons Of Amazon Sidewalk As Deadline To Opt Out Approaches

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: