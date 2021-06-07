By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Starting today, a weeks-long theme-focused day camp kicks off in Cranberry Township.
It’s called Camp Cranberry and it’s open for residents and non-residents of the Township.
Each week, kids will focus on a different theme that organizers say will challenge, entertain, and inspire them.
The themes are broken up by age group as well.
The camps are for kids age 3 through 15, and offered for full days and half days.
There are also options for extended care.
If you have more than one child heading to Camp Cranberry, the Township offers a discount.