CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Car Over Hillside, Crash, Duquesne, Local TV

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

DUQUESNE (KDKA) – Two adults and two children are trapped inside a car that went over a hillside in Duquesne.

READ MORE: Stimulus Check: Is A Fourth Relief Payment Coming?

Dispatchers say it happened at the intersection of Duquesne Boulevard and Overland Avenue.

The county says Route 837 has been completely shut down northbound between Overland and Fairmont avenues and intermittently shut down southbound.

Details are limited at this time, but police and EMS are on scene. KDKA has a crew heading there.

MORE NEWS: Jury Selection Begins In Trial Of Sheldon Jeter, Key Figure In Unsolved Rachael DelTondo Homicide

There’s been no word on any injuries yet.