By: KDKA-TV News Staff
DUQUESNE (KDKA) – Two adults and two children are trapped inside a car that went over a hillside in Duquesne.
Dispatchers say it happened at the intersection of Duquesne Boulevard and Overland Avenue.
The county says Route 837 has been completely shut down northbound between Overland and Fairmont avenues and intermittently shut down southbound.
Duquesne: Vehicle crash – Duquesne Blvd/Overland Ave; Emergency crews on scene of vehicle crash over a hillside. State Route 837 shut down between Overland and Fairmont Ave completely northbound and intermittently southbound.
— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) June 7, 2021
Details are limited at this time, but police and EMS are on scene. KDKA has a crew heading there.
There’s been no word on any injuries yet.