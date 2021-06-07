By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — What's in the water? For 1/3 of testing sites in Pennsylvania, the answer is chemicals known as PFAS, or 'forever chemicals.'
The state’s Department of Environmental Protection tested a random sample of more than 400 sites across the Commonwealth.
The DEP found only two results above the federal government's threshold for contamination, but more than 100 with some level of chemicals detected.
PFAS are used in nonstick cookware, carpets, and other products.
They've been linked to cancer and thyroid disease.
Some experts say even low levels can be harmful to your health.