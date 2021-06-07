By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Navy veteran who runs hockey programs here in Pittsburgh is up for the Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award from the NHL.

Howard Smith is the co-founder of “Pittsburgh I.C.E,” which stands for Inclusion Creates Equity.

Smith teaches “adaptive ice hockey” for people with developmental disabilities and coaches hockey teams for wounded military veterans.

He served in the Navy for 20 years and says he fell in love with the game of hockey when he was just a child and watched the Pittsburgh Penguins on television.

Smith is one of three finalists for the Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award.

The big prize is $25,000.

