By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Navy veteran who runs hockey programs here in Pittsburgh is up for the Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award from the NHL.READ MORE: When Will Your State's Federal Unemployment Benefits End?
Howard Smith is the co-founder of “Pittsburgh I.C.E,” which stands for Inclusion Creates Equity.
Smith teaches “adaptive ice hockey” for people with developmental disabilities and coaches hockey teams for wounded military veterans.
Congratulations to the finalists for the #NHLOReeAward presented by @massmutual! 👏
Vote now ➡️ https://t.co/f4gGSJXINM
Read more on @NHLdotcom: https://t.co/nbsnEwephJ pic.twitter.com/8Dy4VkKRpIREAD MORE: 17-Year-Old Boy Shot Nearby Sto-Rox High School Stadium Cuts All-Star Football Game Short
— NHL (@NHL) June 7, 2021
He served in the Navy for 20 years and says he fell in love with the game of hockey when he was just a child and watched the Pittsburgh Penguins on television.
Smith is one of three finalists for the Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award.
The big prize is $25,000.MORE NEWS: Pa. Lawmakers Return For June With Big Agenda, Sharp Differences
To cast your vote for Smith, visit this link.