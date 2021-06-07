By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police are asking for help finding a missing 40-year-old man who disappeared on the South Side last month.READ MORE: Stimulus Check: Is A Fourth Relief Payment Coming?
Pittsburgh Police say Clinton “CJ” Connors hasn’t been seen since May 17. He was last seen on the South Side wearing rust-colored pants, a white t-shirt and a brown cardigan.READ MORE: Hundreds Gather For Pro-Gun Rally Outside Pennsylvania Capitol
Police describe him as a 5-foot-11 man who weighs 170 pounds and has blue eyes and balding brown hair. He also has a tattoo of a snake around the area of his wrist and a tattoo of a geisha on his ankle.MORE NEWS: Jury Selection Begins In Trial Of Sheldon Jeter, Key Figure In Unsolved Rachael DelTondo Homicide
Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7141.