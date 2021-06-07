CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police are asking for help finding a missing 40-year-old man who disappeared on the South Side last month.

Pittsburgh Police say Clinton “CJ” Connors hasn’t been seen since May 17. He was last seen on the South Side wearing rust-colored pants, a white t-shirt and a brown cardigan.

Police describe him as a 5-foot-11 man who weighs 170 pounds and has blue eyes and balding brown hair. He also has a tattoo of a snake around the area of his wrist and a tattoo of a geisha on his ankle.

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7141.