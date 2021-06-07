By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITCAIRN (KDKA) — A local police officer and his son are being thanked for doing a good deed that will benefit the Pitcairn community.
In a social media post, the Pitcairn Police Department shared photos along with a thank you note to a police officer from a neighboring community.
On Sunday, that police officer and his son dropped off four bicycles so that children in the Pitcairn community can have and use them.
In the social media post, the police department said “Thank you to the police officer and his son for thinking about the children of our community.”