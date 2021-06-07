BEAVER FALLS, Pa. (KDKA) — A family from Beaver Falls is frantically searching for their 13-year-old daughter who escaped from a behavioral health hospital in Ohio.

Laci Eaton escaped from Belmont Pines Hospital in Youngstown, her family said. Eaton’s mother, Ashley, made her second trip to Youngstown on Monday to look for Laci.

The mom said her daughter told her the facility was not helping her.

“Please, come home. I’ll come to get you. You don’t have to go back to Belmont. I understand the facility is not helping you. Just please, baby, please, call me. I’m in the area. I’m in the Youngstown area right now. Me, pappy and auntie are looking for you,” Ashley told KDKA’s Jennifer Borrasso.

Laci and three other girls ran away from Belmont Pines on Saturday afternoon. Police searched the area but were unable to find the teens. Police are looking into a connection one of the girls has to the Cleveland area.

Ashley said she planned on visiting her daughter on Sunday. She said Laci suffers from mental illness and was about one month into her 90-day stay.

“I’m searching everywhere. I’m not mad at you. I’m not going to punish you. I will not go make you go back to that facility. I know you begged me to pull you out for a reason. Mommy will come to save you,” said Ashley.

KDKA’s Jennifer Borrasso called the hospital for comment and was told to call back on Tuesday. Earlier on Monday, the CEO of the facility released a statement saying the hospital is reviewing the incident to determine if there are any improvements that can be made.