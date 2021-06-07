WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — Washington & Jefferson College will be requiring students to be vaccinated against COVID-19 but will allow for exemptions in specific cases.
Last week, the college added the COVID-19 vaccination requirement to their list of immunization requirements in the student handbook.
The college said that students can be exempted for "medical, religious and philosophical reasons," but they will have to submit an exemption form.
Students who are exempted will not be excluded from any campus or academic activities, but W&J added that "specific provisions" would be arranged for those students not vaccinated against COVID-19 starting on July 15, including testing, tracking symptoms and potentially wearing a mask in some scenarios.
The college said it is making these decisions based on the guidance of the CDC, Pennsylvania Department of Health and W&J Clinical Advisory Panel.