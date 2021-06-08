By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — For years, there have been three options for on-site parking at Pittsburgh International Airport: short-term, long-term and extended.
Starting today, there's an even cheaper option: economy.
It is $7 per day, which is $2 cheaper than extended parking.
The only catch? There's no shuttle service to the terminal.
After you park in economy, you’ll have to walk to the moving walkway.