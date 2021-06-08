CARNEGIE, Pa. (KDKA) — A car got stuck after heavy rain flooded a road in Carnegie.
A river ran through Carnegie on Tuesday after the skies opened up with heavy on-and-off rain.
"I have never seen anything like it. I was scared," said Reginald Speight.
The North Carolina man was in Pittsburgh for work and got caught in the flooding while his friend drove their rental car.
The two had to wait in the car for nearly an hour until first responders told them it was OK to crawl out.
“We saw other cars about the same height and size as ours going through,” said Shania Gordy. “We figured we’d try and we thought we’d try our luck and it didn’t work out.”