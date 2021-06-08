By: KDKA-TV News Staff
DORMONT, Pa. (KDKA) – A lifeguard shortage is pushing back the opening date of the Dormont Pool.
The borough says while boosting pay to $15 an hour and enhancing recruitment efforts have gotten "positive results," the pool still needs lifeguards and lifeguard supervisors.
The Dormont Pool was supposed to open this weekend, but now it won’t open until June 19. The borough says it’ll use the extra time to keep recruiting and train candidates.
If the pool can't get enough lifeguards, the borough says it may have to add more daily closures or close certain sections of the pool and limit capacity. Right now the pool is already closed on Mondays.
The borough is offering free lifeguard training and certification. Applications have to be 15 years or older. You can apply online.