By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham is coming to Munhall this fall.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Public Schools Sets Up Drop-Off Centers For Laptops
Buckingham will bring his just-announced tour to the Carnegie Library Music Hall of Homestead on Sept. 7.
“I Don’t Mind,” the first single off the new self-titled album, out 9/17, is available now. Listen and pre-order here: https://t.co/r4ATiBaVFb.
Tickets for the 2021 solo tour are on sale this Friday from 10am local at https://t.co/GS4y94DWEL. pic.twitter.com/D9WVieAwjZREAD MORE: Wabtec Opens 3D Printing Plant At Industrial Park Near Pittsburgh International Airport
— Lindsey Buckingham (@LBuckingham) June 8, 2021
Lining up with the release of his new self-titled album, it will be his first solo headline tour in 3 years.
Buckingham wrote hits like “Go Your Own Way” before leaving Fleetwood Mac in 2018.MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy Celebrates The 15th Anniversary Of Schenley Plaza
Tickets go on sale online Friday at 10 a.m.