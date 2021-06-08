CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham is coming to Munhall this fall.

Buckingham will bring his just-announced tour to the Carnegie Library Music Hall of Homestead on Sept. 7.

Lining up with the release of his new self-titled album, it will be his first solo headline tour in 3 years.

Buckingham wrote hits like “Go Your Own Way” before leaving Fleetwood Mac in 2018.

Tickets go on sale online Friday at 10 a.m.