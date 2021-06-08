By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man died after falling into the Allegheny River near the Seventh Street Bridge.
Police say just before 4:30 p.m., first responders were called to the Riverwalk by the Seventh Street Bridge. River Rescue divers found the man, who police say was in cardiac arrest.
Medics performed CPR and police say he was transported to the hospital in critical condition, where he died.
Police say detectives from Major Crimes are investigating.