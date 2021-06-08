By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MT. OLIVER (KDKA) — Police are investigating after an alleged apartment invasion in Mt. Oliver ended in a shooting on Tuesday morning.
Police swarmed the area of Ormsby Avenue around 9 a.m.
According to the Mt. Oliver police chief, one person was shot after trying to break into an apartment.
Allegheny County Police are questioning the homeowner who they say fired the shots.
#NEW Mt. Oliver Police Chief confirms one person was shot after trying to break into someone’s apartment. The homeowner who fired the gun is now being questioning by county police. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/UgIuPrlLKk
— Nicole Ford (@NicoleFordTV) June 8, 2021
There has been no updates yet on the injuries or conditions of those involved in the incident or what prompted the break-in.
