By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) – Four people managed to escape from a fire in New Castle, but the flames destroyed the apartment and a bar in the same building.
Police say the fire broke out in a bedroom above Panella Brothers Bar on Hamilton Street just before 10 Tuesday morning.
Firefighters arrived to find the flames spreading quickly. It took about an hour to get the fire under control.
The building is gutted, and sources say the bar is actually owned by a former New Castle fire chief.
Right now investigators are trying to figure out what started the fire.