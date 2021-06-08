OAKMONT, Pa. (KDKA) – Vaccination efforts continue but have significantly slowed down, so healthcare leaders are taking different approaches to get shots into arms.

Oakmont Bakery is known for its sweet treats, but it was handing out more than just cakes on Tuesday. They partnered with UPMC to get people shots and gave them a little treat box for their efforts.

Instead of hundreds to thousands of people getting their shots, it was just a few dozen.

“I just wanted to get it done. I wanted to get it out of the way,” Mike Wheeler said about getting his shot.

The bakery hoped some cookies and treats would get people rolling up their sleeves.

“We love having our masks off. This is a big part of it. Seeing the businesses open up is a really big deal,” Oakmont Bakery owner Marc Serrao said.

Alleghney County Executive Rich Fitzgerald said about 77% of people in the county have at least one shot. Their goal is to get that remaining group their shots.

“There’s enough supply, but we’ve got to get everybody vaccinated,” Fitzgerald said.

His wife, who is a pharmacist at UPMC Children’s Hospital, administered some of the shots Tuesday at the clinic.

“Those that have not gotten the vaccine, they’re the ones at risk for getting COVID and spreading COVID,” UPMC Children’s Hospital President Mark Sevco said.

That’s where these clinics are falling in. They are using either incentives or trusted partners to get shots out to communities.

“We’re expecting these smaller tailored events based on those that still need to get vaccinated,” Sevco said.

Moving forward, county and health leaders are calling for trusted adults to use their influence on those hesitant about the shot.

“Teachers, coaches, councilors, people in their church or in their community that may be able to influence people,” Fitzgerald said.

UPMC plans to continue working with churches, community centers and other community groups on more clinics like this one at Oakmont Bakery.

You can find clinics on UPMC’s website, AHN’s website and Gateway Health’s website.