By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Pennsylvania’s Department of Labor and Industry says it’s experiencing a state-wide phone outage that is impacting outgoing and incoming calls to many of its phone lines.
We are currently experiencing commonwealth-wide phone outages that are impacting many of our phone lines. This is preventing us from making + receiving phone calls at this time.
🚫 UC, PUA & PAT
We're working with our telephone vendor to resolve the issue as quickly as possible pic.twitter.com/t0arEe9PyR
— PA Department of Labor & Industry (@PALaborIndustry) June 8, 2021
The department says it’s working with its phone vendor to fix the problem as soon as possible.
The state’s new system for processing unemployment claims launched today and a press conference to discuss the launch of the system will be held later this afternoon.
