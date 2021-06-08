CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Pennsylvania’s Department of Labor and Industry says it’s experiencing a state-wide phone outage that is impacting outgoing and incoming calls to many of its phone lines.

The department says it’s working with its phone vendor to fix the problem as soon as possible.

The state’s new system for processing unemployment claims launched today and a press conference to discuss the launch of the system will be held later this afternoon.

