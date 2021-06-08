By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Pagans Motorcycle Club vice president has pleaded guilty to a firearms charge in federal court.READ MORE: Family Says 13-Year-Old Laci Mays Of Beaver Falls Has Been Found After Escaping Behavioral Health Hospital In Ohio
Prosecutors say 46-year-old Patrick Rizzo, a convicted felon, admitted to having a gun when Pittsburgh Police stopped him in October of last year after he almost caused a crash downtown.READ MORE: Cicada Blamed For Causing Car Crash In Cincinnati
A raid at Rizzo’s apartment turned up two other guns, magazines and 165 rounds of ammo. Prosecutors say law enforcement also seized marijuana that was packaged for sale, and quantities of heroin, cocaine and drug paraphernalia that suggested drug usage, also making it illegal to own a firearm.MORE NEWS: Pa. Dept. Of Labor And Industry Experiencing State-Wide Phone Outage
Rizzo could face up to 10 years in prison, a fine of $250,000 or both.