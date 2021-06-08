By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — After being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pittsburgh Pierogi Festival is back on, scheduled to take place this upcoming fall in September.

According to KDKA’s news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the festival will return to Kennywood Park on September 26.

The Jack Rabbit, Racer, Turtle, Merry-Go-Round, Thunderbolt, and Noah’s Ark attractions will be up and running for the festival, with access to the park’s parking and those rides included in the price of admission.

Food and drinks at the event are purchased as pay-as-you-go, as are games inside the park.

Early-bird tickets to the event are available online, with a cost of $23.99 for anyone age 13 and older, with tickets costing $9.99 for children age 3 through 12. Children age 2 and under are free.

After July 15, tickets become priced at $26.99 and $12.99.

Tickets will be available at the door for prices of $29.99 and $12.99.

To purchase tickets, click here and search for “Pittsburgh Pierogi Festival.”