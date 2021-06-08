CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Missing Person, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing 78-year-old woman.

READ MORE: Police Surround Red Roof Inn On Route 19 In Cranberry Township

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Police)

Ying-Fen Johnson was last seen Tuesday at approximately 5:30 p.m. in the Waterworks. She is possibly headed to the Oakmont or Oakland areas, according to law enforcement.

READ MORE: Seneca Valley School Board To Vote On Whether To Eliminate Native American Imagery

Police describe her as 5-foot-3. She was last seen wearing gray pants, a black and white top, and gray shoes.

MORE NEWS: Pennsylvania House Votes To End Governor Tom Wolf's Coronavirus Disaster Emergency Declaration

Call the police at 412-323-7141 with any information.