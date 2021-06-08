By: KDKA-TV News Staff
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Public Schools is opening centers for families to return district-issued devices.
To help with remote learning, PPS students got laptops. Now they need to return their computers, iPads, hotspots and chargers by June 15.
The devices have to be returned to schools or one of four drop-off centers:
- Pittsburgh Carrick High School, 125 Parkﬁeld Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15210
- Pittsburgh Obama, 515 N. Highland Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15206
- Pittsburgh King, 50 Montgomery Place, Pittsburgh, PA 15212
- Pittsburgh Langley, 2940 Sheraden Boulevard, Pittsburgh, PA 15204
The drop-off centers will be open on June 12-13, 16 and 17-18 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
Pittsburgh Public Schools says if a device was lost, parents should contact their child’s school for the next step, and broken devices can be returned at no cost.