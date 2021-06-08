PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Expect another unsettled day where it is either raining, storming or looking like it’s about to.

Skies today will be mostly cloudy to overcast. It is humid with dew points near 70 degrees!

Today’s weather set-up is similar to yesterday with a moisture tongue of higher dew points extending from the gulf coast to the great lakes region.

For us locally, rain will be spotty.

We started off the day with rain showers and there should be some light rain on radar somewhere in Western Pennsylvania through at least 7:00 a.m. if not through 8:00 a.m.

We will probably get a short break from the rain through around 10:00 a.m. with isolated storms and rain then becoming possible.

While I still think we will see some breaks, rain will be possible through the afternoon and into the evening.

Yesterday’s rain chance didn’t stop Pittsburgh from hitting 88 degrees yesterday for our daily high and temperatures likely will reach up into the mid-80s today.

I am forecasting a high of 86 degrees.

Morning temperatures will be near 70 with noon temperatures near 80.

Winds will be light coming in out of the southwest at around 5mph.

Looking ahead, it is one of those rinse and repeat type of forecast with plenty of rain chances over the next couple of days.

I have at least a 40 percent chance for rain in the forecast through Sunday.

