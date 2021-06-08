SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Students at Reserve Elementary School in Shaler on Tuesday remembered a teacher who died suddenly last fall.
They dedicated a walking trail to their late teacher, Kim Baysek-Young, who was just 43 years old.
It was a moving and touching ceremony from the students at Reserve Elementary School in Shaler as they remembered a teacher who died much too young.
It may have been one of the hardest lessons these students ever learned. Their beloved Mrs. Young is gone. The kids did her proud with a song and poem. Later there was a butterfly release, a symbol of hope for the afterlife.
Finally, they dedicated a walking trail to honor their departed teacher. The trail will include historic facts about western Pennsylvania. It made their principal proud.
"Mrs. Young's amazing and unique spirit, and the importance that she always placed on teaching and learning, will live on and live daily through this educational trail which we are dedicating today," said Principal Marty Martynuska.
In the years to come, as these students walk along that trail, they’ll continue to learn the lessons from Mrs. Young.