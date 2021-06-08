By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Schenley Plaza is celebrating 15 years!READ MORE: Pittsburgh Public Schools Sets Up Drop-Off Centers For Laptops
The Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy marked the occasion on Tuesday afternoon with live music, free carousel rides, lawn games, giveaways and food.
Back in 2006, a five-acre parking lot across the street from the University of Pittsburgh’s Cathedral of Learning was transformed into Schenley Plaza.READ MORE: Wabtec Opens 3D Printing Plant At Industrial Park Near Pittsburgh International Airport
It now serves as a community green space for Pitt students and Oakland neighbors, and it’s the home to the PNC Carousel, which was renovated last year.
“They put together this amazing plan for a green space that people use for all sorts of activities,” Shawn Fertitta, of the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy, said. “It just brings people together in a way that is fun and safe for everybody.”
There are more events taking place all summer long at Schenley Plaza to mark the anniversary — like fitness classes, live music, story time for young children and video games set up under the tent.MORE NEWS: 4 Young Peregrine Falcons Fledge At Pitt's Cathedral Of Learning
For more information on Schenley Park, visit this link.