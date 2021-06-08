MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Pittsburgh International Airport has a new neighbor.
Wabtec has opened a 3D printing plant at an industrial park known as Neighborhood 91. It is called that because officials want the high-tech site to be considered part of Pittsburgh's existing 90 neighborhoods.
Wabtec's new plant will manufacture its railcar parts on a 3D printer. Wabtec is the first tenant on the 195-acre Pittsburgh International Airport Innovation Campus.
The hope is Wabtec will soon be joined by more 3D plants. Once the product comes off the printer, it is immediately shipped out from the airport.
"Wabtec is a great Pittsburgh company," said Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald. "It's been around for over 150 years. … Additive manufacturing is going to be the future. Jobs, economic impact right here at the airport."
The county executive says he expects to announce more tenants for Neighborhood 91 in the coming week.