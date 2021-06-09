FRIEDENS, Pa. (KDKA/AP) – A former Somerset County woman who faked a pregnancy and death of a baby will serve two years on probation, according to the Trib.
Geoffrey and Kaycee Lang were accused of faking the birth and death of a baby to obtain hundreds in donations and gifts from friends and family.
Authorities say the couple posted a photo on Facebook of a baby. They said the child was born July 3 but died hours later. Authorities say the photo matched the appearance of a "newborn look-a-like baby doll" that was found in their Somerset County home.
A GoFundMe account was established. The couple also had a baby shower in May. They even held a gender reveal party with a 3D sonogram of a baby boy, and after the fake death, they hosted a memorial service.
The Trib reports Geoffrey pleaded guilty to two theft charges last month and will be sentenced June 28.
