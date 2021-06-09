BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — The rain brought flooding to Butler County.

It all started with heavy rain on Wednesday morning, with the rain growing in intensity throughout the day.

It led to multiple fire departments responding, and a car got stuck on a flooded road.

Marsha Rapone lives on West Brady Street, an area prone to flooding because it’s one of the lowest locations in the city.

“I came down here and turned my pump on and it just poured and poured and poured,” Rapone said. “There are some lower spots in the basement that still I haven’t swept through.”

Rapone’s neighbor, Bryan Kendrick, is frustrated by the reoccurring flooding due to the accumulation of debris in nearby creeks. He feels clearing the streams would help with the problem.

“They are not doing anything about the problem,” Kendrick said.

The mayor said that the city has been working on the area for 20 years, and a state project is in bidding right now to get it cleaned up.