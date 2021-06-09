By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Hunting licenses go on sale next week.
The Game Commission says hunting and furtaker licenses for 2021-22 go on sale Monday, June 14 with the new license year beginning July 1.
There's a lot to look forward to this season, the Game Commission says, like more Sunday hunting opportunities, additional days available to fill anterless deer tags and the biggest allotment of elk licenses yet.
License requirements can be found here.