MONONGAHELA, Pa. (KDKA) — Monongahela Valley Hospital is merging with Penn Highlands Healthcare, a health system based in DuBois, Clearfield County.
The Board of Directors for both entities announced the merger Wednesday after signing an agreement to integrate Mon Valley Hospital into the Penn Highlands Healthcare system.

In a statement, Chairman of Mon Valley Hospital Board of Trustees R. Carlyn Belczyk, said, “During the last 119 years, Monongahela Valley Hospital has been a vital part of our community. We needed to examine how we could transform our health system through clinical, technical and strategic innovation to deliver tomorrow’s healthcare today. The new affiliation with Penn Highlands Healthcare will help us to continue to provide the high-quality care that our patients expect while expanding our services at the same time.”
According to the Penn Highlands Healthcare Board, they were looking for a partner that would enable them to:
• Maintain and expand key programs and services;
• Attract and retain high-quality physicians and advanced practice providers in a wide range of specialties;
• Preserve jobs in the area while providing competitive wages and benefits.
Among other key factors.
The merger is expected to go into effect this fall.
