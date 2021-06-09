By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – In another sign of a return to normalcy, the Pittsburgh Pierogi Festival is coming back in 2021.
The festival will be on Sunday, September 26 at Kennywood.
More than two dozen restaurants and "pierogi purveyors" will be in attendance and serving up food.
There will also be beer gardens and a couple of rides open, including the Thunderbolt and the Racer.