PITTSBURGH (KDKA)

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are searching for two missing teenage sisters who were last seen in Garfield.

According to police, 13-year-old Justice Roberts and 11-year-old Selena Hawkins were last seen around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Roberts is described as being five-feet-one-inch tall and 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, black shorts and tie-dye Crocs.

Hawkins is five-feet tall, 120 pounds and wears her hair in long braids. She was wearing a blue and white dress and pink Nike shorts.

SVU detectives seek your help in locating Justice Roberts, 13 and Selena Hawkins, 11. They were last seen the evening of 6/9/21 in Garfield. The sisters are likely together. If you have any information, please contact SVU detectives at (412)323-7141. https://t.co/LxBLlooDYc pic.twitter.com/EjgMmfayQ4 — Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) June 9, 2021

Anyone with information on where the sisters are should call Pittsburgh Police at 412-323-7141.

