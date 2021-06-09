CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The girls were last seen around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are searching for two missing teenage sisters who were last seen in Garfield.

According to police, 13-year-old Justice Roberts and 11-year-old Selena Hawkins were last seen around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Roberts is described as being five-feet-one-inch tall and 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, black shorts and tie-dye Crocs.

Hawkins is five-feet tall, 120 pounds and wears her hair in long braids. She was wearing a blue and white dress and pink Nike shorts.

Anyone with information on where the sisters are should call Pittsburgh Police at 412-323-7141.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.