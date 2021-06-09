PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Stop the Violence Rally is being held in a Pittsburgh community impacted by gun violence in recent weeks.
The South Pittsburgh Coalition for Peace organized Wednesday's rally and prayer vigil at the Lighthouse Cathedral because there have been several shootings recently. Some of the shootings happened within days of each other in some South Pittsburgh neighborhoods.
Church and community leaders, along with elected officials and victims of gun violence, are speaking. They are calling people to come together after the strong of violence.
Rev. Eileen Smith, the executive director of the South Pittsburgh Coalition for Peace, said everyone needs to work as a village to come up with ideas to stop the violence.
“It’s like the killers don’t care,” said Smith. “They are that cold-hearted. … I challenge organizations and churches and let’s end this violence pandemic.”