By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) – An 18-year-old woman is facing multiple charges, including DUI and ethnic intimidation, after police say she tried to hit two kids with her car then plunged over a hillside.

According to the criminal complaint, Haley Jankowski told police she drove herself and one other kid to Neil Armstrong Middle School for a fight on June 2.

Police say when Jankowski arrived, she started driving circles around two of the kids before driving to the other end of the parking lot, turning around, then charging “with the intent to strike” both of the kids.

Police say she also yelled racial slurs at one of the kids, who police say is Black.

The two children were able to get out of the way, but as for Jankowski, police say she lost control of her vehicle, crashed through a chainlink fence and went over the hillside.

Police say Jankowski didn’t have a valid driver’s license and has a medical marijuana card. She was taken to the hospital after the crash.

She’s facing a list of charges including endangering the welfare of children, ethnic imitation, criminal mischief and reckless driving.