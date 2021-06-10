WASHINGTON (KDKA) – Today, city council leaders in the city of Washington will meet to vote on whether or not to approve the formation of a citizen police review board.

If approved, seven city residents will serve on the board.

It’s a big day for some local leaders as they have been pushing for this board for the past year and believe that it will help build trust between the police and the community.

In Washington’s current system, people have to file a complaint at the police station but the NAACP president of the Washington branch says some feel intimidated by that and worry about retaliation.

He believes this board will improve relations between the police and the Black community.

On the other hand, the mayor says there have not been any issues between officers and residents but agrees there should be oversight.

However, there is one person who spoke out against the possible formation of a citizen police review board and that was the president of the Fraternal Order of Police.

He said that it’s unnecessary because they have not received any use of force complaints or issues with retaliation.

He added that if a board is created, he wants the members to go through the same training that officers do.

The council will meet this afternoon for the vote.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details