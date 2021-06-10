By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Police are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl from Cranberry Township.
Isabella "Bella" Kaechele left her home on Monday morning and has not returned, the Cranberry Township Police Department said.
Police describe her as 5-foot-4 with brown hair.
Call the Cranberry Township police at 724-776-5180 with any information.